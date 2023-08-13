Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT)

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.10 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Bakkt Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE BKKT opened at $1.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1.48. Bakkt has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $3.58. The firm has a market cap of $387.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 4.40.

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Bakkt had a negative net margin of 153.02% and a positive return on equity of 270.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bakkt will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,044,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,323,019.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 641,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,004. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bakkt by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 719,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 183,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bakkt by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,618,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 544,598 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bakkt by 17.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,921,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 287,446 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bakkt by 26.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 11,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bakkt by 16.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 544,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 78,344 shares in the last quarter. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers a platform for crypto and redeeming loyalty points. The company's institutional-grade technology platform offers various solutions, such as Custody, an institutional-grade custody solution for market participants; Crypto Connect, a platform that enables consumers, businesses, and institutions to buy, sell, and store crypto in a digital experience; Crypto Rewards that focuses on enabling customers to earn crypto rewards, as well as redeem existing reward currencies into crypto; and Crypto Payouts for customers to automatically invest a portion of payments into crypto.

