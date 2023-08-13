Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT)

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.10 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.89% from the stock’s previous close.
Bakkt Trading Up 3.6 %
NYSE BKKT opened at $1.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1.48. Bakkt has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $3.58. The firm has a market cap of $387.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 4.40.
Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Bakkt had a negative net margin of 153.02% and a positive return on equity of 270.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bakkt will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bakkt by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 719,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 183,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bakkt by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,618,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 544,598 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bakkt by 17.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,921,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 287,446 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bakkt by 26.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 11,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bakkt by 16.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 544,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 78,344 shares in the last quarter. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers a platform for crypto and redeeming loyalty points. The company's institutional-grade technology platform offers various solutions, such as Custody, an institutional-grade custody solution for market participants; Crypto Connect, a platform that enables consumers, businesses, and institutions to buy, sell, and store crypto in a digital experience; Crypto Rewards that focuses on enabling customers to earn crypto rewards, as well as redeem existing reward currencies into crypto; and Crypto Payouts for customers to automatically invest a portion of payments into crypto.
