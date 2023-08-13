Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Short Interest Update

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,580,000 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 9,470,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Rollins from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

Rollins alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rollins

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of ROL stock opened at $41.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. Rollins has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $45.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.42. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.66.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $820.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.93 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Rollins will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $489,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,115.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rollins news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $744,814.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,755,888.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $489,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,115.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rollins

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Peaks Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Peaks Capital LP now owns 220,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Rollins by 13.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,611,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,166,000 after buying an additional 40,222 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Rollins by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 894,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,301,000 after buying an additional 29,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Rollins by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,184,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,557,000 after buying an additional 833,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Articles

