Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 37.3% from the July 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Rockhopper Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of RCKHF stock remained flat at $0.15 during trading hours on Friday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,173. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15. Rockhopper Exploration has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.20.

About Rockhopper Exploration

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 35% working interest in the PL003a, PL003b, PL004a, PL004b, PL004c, PL005, PL032, PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin.

