Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 37.3% from the July 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Rockhopper Exploration Stock Performance
Shares of RCKHF stock remained flat at $0.15 during trading hours on Friday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,173. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15. Rockhopper Exploration has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.20.
About Rockhopper Exploration
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rockhopper Exploration
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Rockhopper Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockhopper Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.