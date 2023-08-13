Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $999.53 Million

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market cap of $999.53 million and $5.03 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be purchased for $1,995.55 or 0.06812851 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rocket Pool ETH Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 500,882 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 500,523.00876363 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 2,005.09086127 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $4,221,905.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

