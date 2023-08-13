Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) PT Lowered to $42.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.80% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Roblox from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Roblox from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Roblox from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.52.

Get Roblox alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roblox

Roblox Trading Down 2.5 %

RBLX opened at $29.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.61. Roblox has a one year low of $25.32 and a one year high of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.05.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). The business had revenue of $780.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.99 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 399.93% and a negative net margin of 46.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roblox will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $14,951,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,954 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $115,294.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,245,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,597,931.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $14,951,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,379,146 shares of company stock valued at $52,280,944. 27.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. State Street Corp increased its stake in Roblox by 2,473.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330,861 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Roblox by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,253 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Roblox by 234.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,368,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 2,570.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,581,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,174,000. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.