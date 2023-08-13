RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1021 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:OPP opened at $8.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average is $8.50. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $11.67.

Get RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth about $136,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth about $200,000.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.