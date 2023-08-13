Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Tops $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 13th. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $870,555.05 and $18,619.20 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004848 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00020073 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00017607 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013934 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,400.46 or 1.00023820 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

