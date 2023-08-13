RFG Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,939 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXPI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total transaction of $788,471.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Julie Southern purchased 203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $218.07 per share, with a total value of $44,268.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total value of $788,471.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,057. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $204.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $132.08 and a 52 week high of $225.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.96.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.41%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

