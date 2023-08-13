Revolution Beauty Group (LON:REVB) Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Revolution Beauty Group plc (LON:REVB – Get Free Report) were up 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 28 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.34). Approximately 428,194 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,328,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.08 ($0.33).

Revolution Beauty Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £84.34 million, a PE ratio of -331.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 24.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 449.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Derek Zissman bought 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of £31,000 ($39,616.61). Also, insider Robert Holt sold 2,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.38), for a total value of £675,000 ($862,619.81). 64.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Revolution Beauty Group Company Profile

Revolution Beauty Group plc operates in the beauty and personal care business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers cosmetics, skincare, and haircare products under various brands. It sells its products through retailers, department store chains, wholesalers, distributors, and ecommerce.

