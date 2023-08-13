Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $199.44.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Repligen from $157.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Repligen from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Repligen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Get Repligen alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RGEN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repligen

Repligen Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,070,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $858,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,078 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,493,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,454,000 after purchasing an additional 662,807 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,212,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,155,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,008,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $172.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.01. Repligen has a 12 month low of $134.64 and a 12 month high of $258.22.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.93 million. Repligen had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 7.83%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Repligen Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.