Render Token (RNDR) Price Hits $1.68 on Major Exchanges

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Render Token has a market capitalization of $611.82 million and approximately $11.56 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Render Token has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Render Token token can currently be purchased for about $1.68 or 0.00005718 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 48.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Render Token Profile

Render Token was first traded on June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 364,833,198 tokens. Render Token’s official message board is rendernetwork.medium.com. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Render Token’s official website is rendernetwork.com. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/rendernetwork/.

Buying and Selling Render Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render is a decentralized GPU-based rendering platform using blockchain technology. Founded by Jules Urbach, CEO of OTOY, Render’s native cryptocurrency, Render Token (RNDR), facilitates a marketplace for trading GPU power for digital content creation. Users needing rendering services can compensate those offering GPU resources with RNDR. The token also represents the computational work for digital renders, setting the value of rendering work within the Render Network. You can acquire RNDR tokens on various cryptocurrency exchanges and use them within the Render ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

