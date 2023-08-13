Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Increases Dividend to $0.85 Per Share

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.85 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80.

Reinsurance Group of America has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Reinsurance Group of America has a dividend payout ratio of 18.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Reinsurance Group of America to earn $18.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

Shares of RGA opened at $141.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.75 and its 200-day moving average is $141.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $120.29 and a 12-month high of $153.35.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 17.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on RGA. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.91.

In related news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total transaction of $151,641.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,592,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total transaction of $151,641.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,592,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $292,858.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,919.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 27.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after purchasing an additional 28,536 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 13.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 11.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

