Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) is Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,416,755 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 62,218 shares during the quarter. Regions Financial accounts for about 3.5% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.22% of Regions Financial worth $211,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 8,217 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 16,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,858,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,197,000 after buying an additional 474,164 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 153,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 33,415 shares during the period. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RF shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.03.

Regions Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Regions Financial stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $20.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,138,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,365,823. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.46. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 26.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $209,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 281,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,490.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $209,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 281,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,490.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Thomas Hill acquired 11,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $200,118.28. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,735.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

