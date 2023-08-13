Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 49.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after buying an additional 18,345 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $806.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $88.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $572.22 and a 52 week high of $837.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $744.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $761.94.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.48 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,127,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 853 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $789.00, for a total transaction of $673,017.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,883. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,127,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,653 shares of company stock worth $1,253,429. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,040.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. SVB Securities cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $875.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $760.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $888.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $873.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

