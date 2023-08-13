Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RRR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. SpectralCast reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.89.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR opened at $44.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 2.13. Red Rock Resorts has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $51.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.10.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $416.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.60 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 276.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 26.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $537,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $5,006,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 87,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 49,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 121,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after buying an additional 15,182 shares during the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

