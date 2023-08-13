Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Short Interest Down 36.3% in July

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,200 shares, a drop of 36.3% from the July 15th total of 184,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 327,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of REEMF stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $0.75. 106,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,447. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average of $0.38. The stock has a market cap of $78.28 million, a P/E ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 0.39. Rare Element Resources has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $0.99.

Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project and the Sundance Gold project located in Crook County, northeast Wyoming. Rare Element Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

