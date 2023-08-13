RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Short Interest Update

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 37.8% from the July 15th total of 17,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

RADCOM Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of RDCM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,725. RADCOM has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The stock has a market cap of $137.75 million, a PE ratio of 155.75 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.81.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. RADCOM had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 1.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RADCOM will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of RADCOM

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RADCOM during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in shares of RADCOM by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 623,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 45,223 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of RADCOM by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 492,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 65,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP increased its position in shares of RADCOM by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,981,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,681,000 after purchasing an additional 360,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RADCOM in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

RADCOM Company Profile

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

