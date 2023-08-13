QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on QuinStreet from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of QuinStreet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barrington Research cut shares of QuinStreet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of QuinStreet from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.75.

QNST opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $526.59 million, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 0.99. QuinStreet has a twelve month low of $6.79 and a twelve month high of $18.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average of $11.91.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $130.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.68 million. QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 11.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QuinStreet will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 70,000 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $630,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 256,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,314,524.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David J. Pauldine purchased 15,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $120,075.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 118,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,985.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $630,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 256,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,314,524.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QNST. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in QuinStreet by 6.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in QuinStreet by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in QuinStreet by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

