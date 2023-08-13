Quest Resource (QRHC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $74.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.54 million. On average, analysts expect Quest Resource to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Quest Resource Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QRHC opened at $6.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $137.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.27. Quest Resource has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Quest Resource in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brett Wade Johnston purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $106,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $106,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Quest Resource news, CFO Brett Wade Johnston bought 18,000 shares of Quest Resource stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $106,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 29,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $167,991.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,278.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quest Resource

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Quest Resource by 14.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Quest Resource by 14.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Wynnefield Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Resource by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,363,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,537,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Resource by 17.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Quest Resource by 7.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

Featured Stories

