Quantfury Token (QTF) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $72.90 Million

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 12th. Quantfury Token has a total market cap of $72.90 million and $2,101.17 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantfury Token token can now be purchased for approximately $7.29 or 0.00024783 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quantfury Token has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Quantfury Token

Quantfury Token launched on June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official website is www.quantfury.com. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official message board is medium.com/@quantfury.

Buying and Selling Quantfury Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 7.2866534 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $3,798.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

