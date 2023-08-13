Qualstar (OTCMKTS:QBAK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Qualstar (OTCMKTS:QBAK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $1.88 million during the quarter.

Qualstar Stock Performance

Qualstar stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. Qualstar has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $2.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.31.

Qualstar Company Profile

Qualstar Corporation engages in power solutions and data storage systems businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Power Solutions and Data Storage Systems. It provides data storage systems under the Qualstar brand and power solutions under the N2Power brand. The company designs, manufactures, and sells switching power supplies that are used to convert AC line voltage to DC voltages; or DC voltages to other DC voltages for use in various electronic equipment, such as telecommunications equipment, machine tools, routers, switches, wireless systems, and gaming devices.

