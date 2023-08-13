Qualstar (OTCMKTS:QBAK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Qualstar (OTCMKTS:QBAK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $1.88 million during the quarter.
Qualstar Stock Performance
Qualstar stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. Qualstar has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $2.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.31.
Qualstar Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Qualstar
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Qualstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.