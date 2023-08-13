PYA Waltman Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,611 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Mortgage Trust makes up approximately 2.1% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. PYA Waltman Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $4,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 7,506 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 11.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 43.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 50.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 82,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 27,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $45,022.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,087,101.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $83,519.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $45,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,087,101.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,880 shares of company stock valued at $186,367 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BXMT. Citigroup boosted their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.40.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

BXMT stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $21.81. 1,768,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,112. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.29 and a 200-day moving average of $20.06. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $30.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.37.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.98%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

