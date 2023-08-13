PYA Waltman Capital LLC Raises Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 56,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,782,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $3,043,710.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,955,637.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.38.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $226.99. 1,210,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,543. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $217.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.63. The stock has a market cap of $61.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.83. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.39.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.35%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

