PYA Waltman Capital LLC Purchases 350 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $221.80. 2,220,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,954,777. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $228.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.41. The stock has a market cap of $312.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

