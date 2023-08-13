PYA Waltman Capital LLC Purchases 3,113 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,204 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,115,932,000 after acquiring an additional 78,995,341 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $1,829,675,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 255.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,058,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,893,493,000 after acquiring an additional 34,553,565 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,876,978 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,358,991,000 after acquiring an additional 12,189,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,678,273,000 after acquiring an additional 11,987,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.53.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $33.36. The stock had a trading volume of 15,271,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,277,432. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $46.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.20%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

