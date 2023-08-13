PYA Waltman Capital LLC Cuts Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the period. TransDigm Group accounts for about 6.2% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $12,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total value of $9,444,272.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $5,003,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $19,393,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total transaction of $9,444,272.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,852 shares of company stock worth $51,288,636 in the last 90 days. 7.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $930.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $870.00 to $1,044.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $725.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,042.00 to $1,114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $960.00 to $1,013.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $889.07.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TDG traded down $4.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $873.28. 146,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,228. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.53, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $866.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $790.48. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $499.63 and a 52 week high of $940.00.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 18.41% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

