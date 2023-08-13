PYA Waltman Capital LLC Buys 1,023 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 37.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,721 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 0.5% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after buying an additional 10,984,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Home Depot by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,176,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,582,715,000 after buying an additional 2,247,709 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $563,524,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,670,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,159,294,000 after buying an additional 1,878,924 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $331.11. 3,108,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,721,572. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $313.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Argus decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.66.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

