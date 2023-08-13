Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Short Interest Update

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,600 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the July 15th total of 170,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Premier Income Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the second quarter worth $67,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 17,448,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,419,000 after acquiring an additional 350,561 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 25.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 16,444 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 466,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 55,266 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 504,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 43,028 shares in the last quarter. 31.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Price Performance

PPT opened at $3.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.61. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.99.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

