Prospect Hill Management LLC Has $2.17 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Prospect Hill Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,280 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up about 1.6% of Prospect Hill Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Prospect Hill Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Netflix by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,007 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Netflix by 14,085.7% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 112,776 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $38,962,000 after buying an additional 111,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total value of $219,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,712.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total transaction of $219,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $37,712.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total value of $944,520.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,182 shares of company stock worth $58,196,458 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Citigroup lifted their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $340.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.41.

Netflix stock traded down $8.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $421.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,927,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,429,649. The company has a market capitalization of $186.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $432.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.73 and a 12 month high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

