Prom (PROM) Price Hits $4.15 on Exchanges

Prom (PROM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. During the last week, Prom has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. Prom has a market cap of $75.75 million and $1.67 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can currently be bought for about $4.15 or 0.00014157 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004775 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00019997 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00017660 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013980 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000061 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,332.06 or 1.00044481 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.12482728 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $1,428,743.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

