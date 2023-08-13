Prom Price Tops $4.10 (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 13th. In the last seven days, Prom has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. Prom has a total market cap of $74.90 million and $1.54 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can now be bought for $4.10 or 0.00013972 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004883 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00020243 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00017626 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013936 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,387.53 or 1.00051605 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.12482728 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $1,428,743.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

