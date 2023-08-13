Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Pro-Dex Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of PDEX stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.29. Pro-Dex has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $21.43. The company has a market capitalization of $61.10 million, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pro-Dex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pro-Dex by 13.5% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pro-Dex by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Pro-Dex by 13.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Pro-Dex by 4.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Pro-Dex by 59.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. 14.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

