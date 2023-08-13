Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Principal Financial Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.46.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $77.97 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.13). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,255,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $1,033,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 754,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,234,000 after purchasing an additional 138,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

