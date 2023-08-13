PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.46 Per Share

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from PriceSmart’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43.

PriceSmart has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. PriceSmart has a dividend payout ratio of 21.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT opened at $77.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.44. PriceSmart has a 52-week low of $56.29 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.90.

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 11th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

In other news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $62,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,566,522.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSMT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 1.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 9.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 5.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 1.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

