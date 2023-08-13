Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Stake Lowered by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Prestige Consumer Healthcare accounts for 1.1% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.30% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $9,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. 3M reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE PBH traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $64.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,064. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.88. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $279.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.79 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a positive return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, CEO Ronald M. Lombardi sold 32,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $2,150,696.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,557 shares in the company, valued at $17,740,422.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.