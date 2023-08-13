Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Releases Earnings Results

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, reports. Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 1,246.52% and a negative return on equity of 82.35%. The firm had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter.

Predictive Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of POAI stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.86. 19,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.75. Predictive Oncology has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $13.88.

Institutional Trading of Predictive Oncology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POAI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Predictive Oncology by 2,582.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 390,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Predictive Oncology by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period.

Predictive Oncology Company Profile

Predictive Oncology Inc operates as a science-driven company on the oncology drug discovery. It provides various solutions for the oncology drug development. The company, through the integration of scientific rigor and machine learning, has developed the ability to advance molecules into medicine by introducing human diversity earlier into the discovery process with the pairing of artificial intelligence and the biobank of approximately 150K tumor samples.

