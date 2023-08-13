Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.262 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th.

Powell Industries has a payout ratio of 26.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Powell Industries Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of POWL opened at $80.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $956.86 million, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.80 and a 200 day moving average of $51.87. Powell Industries has a twelve month low of $20.17 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POWL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Powell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Powell Industries news, insider Milburn E. Honeycutt sold 12,000 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $974,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,442.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Powell Industries news, insider Milburn E. Honeycutt sold 12,000 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $974,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,442.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John David White sold 500 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $29,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,131. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Featured Stories

