PotCoin (POT) Hits Market Capitalization of $266,122.06

PotCoin (POT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $42.26 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 66.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.36 or 0.00283404 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00013510 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00021067 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000461 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003397 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

