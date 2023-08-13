Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Price Performance

NASDAQ:BPOPM opened at $25.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.12. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $26.75.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.