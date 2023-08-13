Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Short Interest Up 150.0% in July

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Plus500 Stock Performance

Shares of PLSQF stock opened at $18.56 on Friday. Plus500 has a 12-month low of $17.53 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.33.

About Plus500

Plus500 Ltd., a fintech company, operates technology-based trading platformsin Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. The company operates an online and mobile trading platform within the contracts for difference (CFDs) sector enabling its international customer base of individual customers to trade CFDs on underlying financial instruments comprising shares, indices, commodities, options, ETFs, foreign exchange, and cryptocurrencies internationally.

