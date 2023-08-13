Piper Sandler Cuts a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Price Target to $1.50

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AKA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $3.00 to $0.75 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.65.

a.k.a. Brands Stock Performance

NYSE AKA opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.69. a.k.a. Brands has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.97.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). a.k.a. Brands had a negative net margin of 33.59% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $120.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that a.k.a. Brands will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of a.k.a. Brands

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AKA. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 24.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 24.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. 60.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, and mnml brands, as well as operates physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

