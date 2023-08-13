Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Raised to $239.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $227.00 to $239.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

PXD has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $219.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $319.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $257.05.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $236.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.89. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $274.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 21.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

