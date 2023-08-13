Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2023

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECOGet Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,110,000 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the July 15th total of 9,550,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PECO. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

In other news, Director Leslie T. Chao purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.18 per share, for a total transaction of $291,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,530.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5.9% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.8% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

PECO stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.96. 483,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,494. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.17, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.65. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $36.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.52.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 243.48%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Featured Articles

