Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Short Interest Update

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,110,000 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the July 15th total of 9,550,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PECO. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

In other news, Director Leslie T. Chao purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.18 per share, for a total transaction of $291,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,530.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5.9% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.8% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

PECO stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.96. 483,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,494. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.17, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.65. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $36.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.52.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 243.48%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

