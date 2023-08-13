Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $8,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,969,418 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $724,566,000 after acquiring an additional 968,055 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,924,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $200,273,000 after buying an additional 901,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,138,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,937,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $335,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,195,079.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,138,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,803 shares in the company, valued at $11,937,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,300 shares of company stock valued at $20,351,956 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSX

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX opened at $116.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.53 and its 200-day moving average is $100.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $74.02 and a 12-month high of $117.29.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.22%.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.