Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Cut to Hold at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. HSBC currently has $13.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PBR. Citigroup lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bradesco Corretora restated a neutral rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.78.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

Shares of PBR stock opened at $13.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.10. The company has a market cap of $88.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.40. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $16.32.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.336 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 39.1%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.37%.

Institutional Trading of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBR. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 12,777,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $136,075,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730,286 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 109,540.6% during the second quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 6,964,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $96,317,000 after buying an additional 6,958,016 shares during the period. Gemsstock Ltd. acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,528,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter worth approximately $36,082,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1,412.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,315,038 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $24,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.09% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.