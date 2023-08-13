Permex Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:OILCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Permex Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:OILCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 850.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Permex Petroleum Stock Performance

OILCF stock remained flat at $2.08 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549. Permex Petroleum has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $7.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.19.

Permex Petroleum (OTCMKTS:OILCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. Permex Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 453.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that Permex Petroleum will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Permex Petroleum Company Profile

Permex Petroleum Corporation, a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Pittcock North property, Pittcock South property, Windy Jones property, and Mary Bullard property located in Stonewall County.

