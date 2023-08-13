Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Price Performance

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI stock remained flat at $1.22 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,140. Perimeter Medical Imaging AI has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average is $1.29.

About Perimeter Medical Imaging AI

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes advanced imaging tools that allow surgeons, radiologists, and pathologists to visualize microscopic tissue structures during a clinical procedure. The company offers an optical coherence tomography (OCT) imaging system provides clinicians with cross-sectional of tissues down to 2 mm dept.

