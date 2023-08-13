Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Sells 14,014 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,014 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for 3.2% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.3% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $359,411,000,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $500,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 566.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 55,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,112,000 after acquiring an additional 47,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $790,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,111. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.94. 1,203,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,703,955. The company has a market capitalization of $51.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.85 and its 200 day moving average is $132.59. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.31 and a 1 year high of $176.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

