Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Makes New $504,000 Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2,389.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,400,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,838,000 after acquiring an additional 11,902,638 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Arista Networks by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432,952 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Arista Networks by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,979 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,885,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 409.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,393,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ANET traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.94. 1,232,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,669,296. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.10. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $98.20 and a one year high of $190.65. The company has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.32, for a total transaction of $882,660.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.32, for a total transaction of $882,660.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 2,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total value of $401,205.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $10,229.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,156 shares of company stock valued at $29,412,568. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ANET. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

