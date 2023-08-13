Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Invests $224,000 in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 127,059.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,461,138,000 after acquiring an additional 155,109,984 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $129,202,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nucor by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,880,000 after acquiring an additional 979,824 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $111,725,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Nucor by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,111,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,526,000 after acquiring an additional 670,778 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NUE. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

Shares of NUE traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,053,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,096. The firm has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.49 and a 200-day moving average of $156.05. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $102.86 and a 12 month high of $182.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 18.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 9.42%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,163,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,558 shares in the company, valued at $26,163,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $2,188,686.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,706,648.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,126 shares of company stock valued at $9,685,937 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

